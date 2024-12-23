Kazakhstan to accelerate construction of nuclear power plant

23 Dec. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of accelerating the implementation of the nuclear power plant construction project in Kazakhstan during a meeting with Kazakh Minister of Energy Almassadam Satkaliyev.

The head of state was provided with information on the key results of the work, plans for the growth of Kazakhstan's fuel and energy complex, as well as the execution of significant oil and gas and energy projects during the meeting.

In October, a referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant was held in Kazakhstan, 71.12% of the population voted in favor (5,562 people). The NPP will be built near the village of Ulken on the shores of lake Balkhash.