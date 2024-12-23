Russia considers launching direct flights with 3 more countries

23 Dec. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's Minister of Transport Roman Starovoyt said the ministry is holding negotiations on launching direct flights to Brazil, Malaysia and Pakistan, TASS reported.

"We are considering Malaysia and Brazil. Pakistan has also contacted us recently with a similar request. We are also analyzing the situation there, engage in a constant dialogue. Of course, we are interested in having tourism business representatives also taking part in these negotiations," Starovoyt said.

According to him, in order to launch air service with any country, it is necessary to discuss the perspectives of passenger traffic with the airlines first.