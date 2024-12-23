Matviyenko congratulates Azerbaijani President on his birthday

23 Dec. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chairperson of Russia's Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his birthday.

"For many years, as a recognized national leader, you have guided the people of Azerbaijan on the path of progress, achieving remarkable outcomes in strengthening the nation. The process of harmonious development of the state is rooted in your esteemed leadership, political wisdom, foresight, and ability to approach challenges from multiple perspectives to find optimal solutions," Ilham Aliyev said.

She stressed invaluable Ilham Aliyev's contribution to strengthening strategic partnership between Russia and Azerbaijan, encompassing multifaceted cooperation, including parliamentary dimension.

Matviyenko noted she is grateful for the attention Ilham Aliyev devotes to fostering dialogue between the legislators of Russia and Azerbaijan.

"I am confident that, with your support, this important channel of interaction will remain an effective tool for enhancing the entire spectrum of allied bilateral relations," Ilham Aliyev said.

The chairperson of the Federation Council wished Ilham Aliyev good health and continued success in his high state office.