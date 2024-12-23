Azerbaijan and Serbia to discuss direct flights

23 Dec. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Direct flights may connect Azerbaijan and Serbia soon, Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric said during a press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.

"I want to emphasize that we are discussing the development of the tourism sector. We will intensify work to open direct flights in this direction",

Marko Djuric said.

According to him, 2024 has been an outstanding year in the development of relations between the two countries. Serbia and Azerbaijan actively cooperate in the economic and energy spheres.

Marko Djuric also congratulated Baku on the successful hosting of COP29, stating that the conference had helped to resolve important environmental issues.

"The conference secured commitments of over $300 billion for the reforms needed to stop climate change, which demonstrates the success of Azerbaijani diplomacy",

Marko Djuric said.

He emphasized Belgrade's desire to continue strengthening ties with Baku in the future.