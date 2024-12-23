Israel wants to bring back Russian tourists

23 Dec. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli authorities intend to work to attract Russian tourists to the country, particularly to the resort of Eilat located on the Red Sea, the Israeli Ambassador to Russia Simona Halperin said.

She explained that if during the year almost all the hotels accommodated evacuees from the Israeli regions around the Gaza Strip, Eilat is now ready to receive tourists again.

"New hotels have opened, and there are more than 11,500 rooms waiting for tourists. In Eilat, Russian speakers can be found everywhere - from the airport to hotels, medical institutions and tour operators",

Halperin said.

The diplomat emphasized her commitment to ensure that Russians start vacationing in Israel again.

Work in this direction is already underway. For example, a delegation from the Eilat resort held meetings in Moscow with representatives of the Redwings and Azimuth airlines, as well as with tour operators. Plans include establishing flights to Eilat's new Ramon Airport.

Halperin expressed her hope that in just a couple of months, thousands of tourists from Russia would travel to Israel once again.