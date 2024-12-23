Kazakhstan to modernize utility networks for $13 billion

23 Dec. 19:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Over the course of five years, Kazakhstan will spend about 6.8 trillion tenge ($13 billion) on modernizing housing and utilities. This was announced at a meeting of the government of the republic.

It is reported that funds for repairing utility infrastructure will be primarily received by regions with network depreciation of more than 65-70%.

It should be noted that the greatest depreciation is observed in the energy system of Kazakhstan. The authorities plan to reduce depreciation from 62% to 45%.

The modernization initiative is expected to cover about 86,000 km of utility networks.