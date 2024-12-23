Putin invites Pezeshkian to visit Russia in early 2025

23 Dec. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the message published on the Iranian president's website on December 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed an invitation to his Iranian counterpart to visit the country in the first days of 2025.

Masoud Pezeshkian received this invitation during negotiations with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Savelyev, the message reads. During the meeting, he also conveyed warm greetings to the Iranian president not only from the president, but also from Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Savelyev also stated that the Russian government is ready to organize Pezeshkian's trip to Moscow and prepare negotiations and agreements.