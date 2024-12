23 Dec. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

A few days before the end of her term, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili decided to pardon 9 convicts. This was announced in a statement distributed by the presidential administration on December 23.

Five people were completely released from serving their sentences, and four more had their prison terms reduced.

Among those granted reduced prison terms was one woman.

Let us recall that the day before, Zurabishvili called on the Georgian leadership to hold new parliamentary elections.