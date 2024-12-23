Azerbaijani Defense Minister receives Turkish military delegation

23 Dec. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish military delegation, headed by the commander of the Turkish ground forces, Army General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, who arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit, was received by Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, the country's Defense Ministry reports.

"The importance of implementing appropriate measures related to the implementation of the Shusha Declaration, which reflects the friendly relations between the heads of the two fraternal states, was noted. The Minister particularly emphasized the role of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in ensuring peace and stability in the region",

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

The meeting participants noted the importance of the high-level Azerbaijani-Turkish military dialogue held in Ankara last week, noting its significance in ensuring the coherence of the armies of the two countries.

The parties also exchanged views on the prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation in the military sphere, as well as on many other issues of interaction and cooperation between the Azerbaijani and Turkish military.