Sadyr Japarov congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his birthday

23 Dec. 22:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov sent a telegram to his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, where he sincerely and heartily congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his 63rd birthday.

"It is gratifying to note that under your leadership the Republic of Azerbaijan has become an active participant in global processes. We are particularly delighted that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, one of the largest events in the world, was held for the first time in our brotherly nation and organized perfectly",

Sadyr Japarov said.

According to President of Kyrgyzstan, the strategic partnership between the two countries will continue to strengthen and expand for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

In conclusion, Japarov wished Aliyev good health, family well-being and great success in his government activities.