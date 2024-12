23 Dec. 22:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A fight involving several men took place in Tbilisi, as a result of which one of them was killed, Georgian media report.

According to preliminary information, the conflict occurred between a group of local residents near the Varketili metro station. At some point, it escalated into a fight, during which one man was killed and several others were injured.

The suspect in the killing has already been detained. An investigation is underway.