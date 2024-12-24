Georgian PM congratulates Ilham Aliyev

24 Dec. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday.

"Allow me to sincerely congratulate you on your birthday. I wish you good health, peace, and success," Irakli Kobakhidze said.

He noted that Ilham Aliyev's contributions to strengthening the strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan.

"I am pleased that the traditional strong friendship and strategic partnership between our countries are successfully developing in all areas. I believe that we will successfully continue our multifaceted and mutually beneficial relations for the prosperity of our countries and the region in the future," Irakli Kobakhidze said.

The PM once again sincerely congratulated Ilham Aliyev and expressed his deepest respect.