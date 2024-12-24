Georgian PM and businesses discuss current developments

24 Dec. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze discussed ongoing developments in the country in a meeting involving more than 100 domestic business representatives.

The parties also discussed the Government's vision regarding the ongoing processes and future priorities, with the meeting also featuring First Vice Prime Minister and Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili.

Kobakhidze noted the Government's “commitment to Georgia's European path”, and highlighted progress made in European integration efforts, also addressing a “number of issues” raised by the business community, the Government Administration said.

The PM also expressed his willingness to engage in further discussions with “business leaders who might hold differing views on the Government's policies”.