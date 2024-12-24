Vladimir Putin calls Ilham Aliyev and congratulated him on his birthday

24 Dec. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a phone call to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to congratulate him on his birthday.

The Russian leader congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his 63rd birthday, wishing him success in his presidential activities and good health.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention and congratulations.

During the phone conversation, the heads of state stressed the importance of reciprocal visits and meetings, noting that Vladimir Putin's state visit to Azerbaijan this year made a significant contribution to further strengthening bilateral relations.

The sides expressed confidence that the strategic partnership and allied relations would continue to develop successfully and exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral cooperation.