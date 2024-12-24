Israel claims responsibility for Haniyeh's assassination

24 Dec. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed Israel's involvement in the killing of former Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, marking Israel's first public admission of responsibility for the operation.

"We will strike hard at the Huthis... and decapitate their leadership -- just as we did with Haniyeh, Sinwar, and Nasrallah in Tehran, Gaza, and Lebanon, we will do so in Hodeida and Sanaa," Katz said.

His remarks mark the first public acknowledgement that Israel was behind the killing of Haniyeh in the Iranian capital.

Haniyeh, who was seen as leading Hamas's negotiation efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza, was killed in a guesthouse in Tehran on July 31.