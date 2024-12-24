Central Asian leaders congratulate Ilham Aliyev

24 Dec. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The leaders of Central Asian countries sent congratulatory telegrams to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, the president's press service reported.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said in a congratulatory letter that he regards Ilham Aliyev as an outstanding statesman and political figure, a true patriot and dedicated son of his nation, who has made unparalleled contribution to the comprehensive development of Azerbaijan, the restoration of the country's territorial integrity and historical justice, the improvement of the people's welfare, and the strengthening of Azerbaijan’s reputation on the international stage.

Mirziyoyev expressed confidence that the Baku-Tashkent strategic partnership will continue to grow and flourish for the mutual benefit and shared progress of friendly peoples.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov stressed that under Ilham Aliyev's leadership, Azerbaijan has become an active participant in global processes. He noted that the strategic partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan will continue to strengthen and expand for the benefit of peoples.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in a congratulatory letter that thanks to Ilham Aliyev's efforts and policies, Azerbaijan has achieved remarkable success in strengthening social stability, economic sustainability and its international reputation. He added that under the president's leadership, the republic confidently moves forward by implementing large-scale projects and improving the well-being of the people.

Tokayev said that Baku and Astana have great potential for further developing close mutual cooperation. He expressed confidence that Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan multifaceted interstate relations will increase to a new level of productive collaboration.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon also has sent a congratulatory letter. He stressed that under Ilham Aliyev's leadership, Azerbaijan continues to advance successfully along the path of sustainable socio-economic development, playing an important and constructive role in regional and international affairs.

They have elevated Tajikistani-Azerbaijani relations to a qualitatively new level of strategic partnership this year, the Tajik president noted.

He expressed confidence that they will continue to enrich the multifaceted ties between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan with new constructive examples and achieve even greater strengthening of these bonds, advancing this process in line with the fundamental interests of our fraternal peoples.

The presidents wished Ilham Aliyev good health, prosperity and continued success in presidential activities.