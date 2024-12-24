St. Petersburg to host informal CIS summit

24 Dec. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in St. Petersburg today, where he will hold meetings with CIS heads of state and government in the coming days.

The multilateral program is expected to take place mainly on December 25-26. On Tuesday, Putin is scheduled to meet with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

The leaders are expected to discuss key areas of cooperation in the political, trade and economic, military-technical, cultural, and humanitarian spheres. Special attention will be paid to current regional issues, TASS reported.

The heads of state will also consider joint work in the CIS, where Russia will chair in 2024 and in 2025 this post will be transferred to Tajikistan.

The summit of the Eurasian Economic Union will be held on December 26. Not only the direct participants of the Union, but also observers - Uzbekistan and Cuba have been invited. At the meeting the heads of state and government will discuss the functioning of the EAEU and the further deepening of its integration. A number of important documents will be signed.