Russia's Cabinet bans cryptocurrency mining

24 Dec. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian government approved a list of regions and territories where mining will be banned from January 1, 2025.

The restrictions will remain in force until March 15, 2031.

"The Russian Cabinet introduces a ban on mining digital currency, including participation in a mining pool in Dagestan, Ingushetia, Kabardino-Balkaria, Karachay-Cherkessia, North Ossetia, Chechnya, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions," the document reads.

In addition, mining will be banned in some areas of the Irkutsk Region, Buryatia, and the Zabaikalsky region, but only temporarily - during peak energy consumption. In 2025 they will fall on the period from January 1 to March 15, and in the following years - from November 15 to March 15.