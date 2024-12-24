Zurabishvili threatens Georgian authorities with collapse

24 Dec. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said the country is facing a political crisis and the only way out is to hold new parliamentary elections.

Noting that protests which began following the October 26 parliamentary elections have continued following the government's suspension of accession negotiations with the EU until 2028, she said protesters are demanding fresh parliamentary elections.

According to Zurabishvili, there is a political crisis in Georgia and the only way out of the crisis is the renewal of the elections.

She called on the government to hold talks with her by December 29 to set a new election date, stressing that the crisis should not escalate further.