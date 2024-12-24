Pakistan-Russia direct flights expected soon

24 Dec. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The issue of organizing direct flights between Pakistan and Russia can be resolved very soon, Pakistani Energy Minister Awais Leghari said.

"I believe we can finalize this very soon. There is a very strong desire on both sides. Russia, our Russian partners and friends, are very happy about it, and so are we. This can happen soon," Leghari said.

When asked whether it is possible to expect that the first such flights will start in 2025, he said there is a strong desire and hope.

The minister also added that Russia and Pakistan are discussing the possibility of introducing the Russian payment system Mir in the country.