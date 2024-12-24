Erdogan to visit Syria with large delegation

24 Dec. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will lead a large delegation of ministers to Syria, Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported.

“A transitional government in Syria will be formed quickly. President Erdogan will visit Damascus with a large delegation, including ministers responsible for investments,“ the report reads.

The delegation will include ministers in charge of the economy and investment. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin have already paid visits to Damascus.

The Turkish presidential office said the exact dates of Erdogan's visit to Syria were being worked out.