Türkiye to help Syria restore power supply

24 Dec. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

A delegation from Ankara plans to visit Syria to asses the state of electricity and energy infrastructure, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.

He emphasized that restoring electricity is currently one of Syria's highest priorities. Turkish experts will inspect the power lines that damaged during the war and the sanctions period, identify deficiencies in the operation of the systems and prepare a comprehensive report with possible solutions to the problem.

The Lebanese government is also interested in Turkish assistance in the energy sector, including importing electricity, the minister added. The plan will depend on Türkiye's ability to extend power lines to Syria and further to Lebanon.