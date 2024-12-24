Erdoğan calls President of Azerbaijan on occasion of his birthday

24 Dec. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and congratulated him on his birthday.

The Turkish leader wished him success in his work and good health. In response, the President of Azerbaijan expressed his gratitude for the congratulations and attention.

Erdoğan also congratulated Azerbaijan on joining the D-8. Ilham Aliyev once again thanked Türkiye for its support in this matter.

"During the conversation, the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, regional security issues were discussed. The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the progress in Syria following the collapse of the Assad regime and agreed to cooperate on efforts to support Syria's social and economic recovery.",

the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan said.

The Presidents also discussed prospects for cooperation and expressed confidence that relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye will develop exclusively within the framework of fraternal and strategic partnership.