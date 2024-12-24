24 Dec. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze revealed the reason for the EU's pressure on Georgia, claiming that it is connected with the refusal to follow the EU's instructions, which would destroy the country.

Kaladze said that external forces became interested in Georgia after the start of the conflict in Ukraine. According to the politician, they wanted to use Georgia as a testing ground.

Tbilisi Mayor emphasized that the Georgian Dream became unacceptable for the forces because the ruling party refused to weaken the country and follow their instructions.

The mayor of the capital noted that Georgia was under serious pressure, with demands for the authorities to act against the interests of the country and the Georgian people.