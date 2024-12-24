Ilham Aliyev sums up results of 2024

24 Dec. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev summed up the results of the year and spoke about plans for 2025 during the ceremony dedicated to the sports results of 2024.

Azerbaijan is a strong state that relies on its power and follows its own path, the President of Azerbaijan noted first of all. Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan has no obligations to anyone, does not bow down to anyone, moves forward with dignity and honesty, this is the country's great asset.

The geopolitical situation is tense in many parts of the world now, but this will not happen in Azerbaijan, Aliyev said.

"Bloody clashes, wars, conflicts, gross interference of some countries in the affairs of other countries, escalation of tensions - we do not see and will not see all this in Azerbaijan",

Ilham Aliyev said.

He also spoke about Azerbaijan's efforts to rebuild life in the territories liberated from occupation. The projects being implemented in these territories today have no analogues in the world and, perhaps, will not have any, the President of Azerbaijan added.

"In a vast geography, on an area of 15,000-16,000 square kilometers, which Armenia completely razed to the ground, a new life is emerging, and it is modern, beautiful, and comfortable",

Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani leader spoke in more detail about the revival of Ganja, announcing that large-scale repair and restoration work will be carried out in the city in 2025. The plans include updating the city's infrastructure, completely updating public transport, restoring historical buildings, and implementing various infrastructure projects. The implementation of a set of measures will ensure that the ancient city of Ganja, the birthplace of Nizami, showcases its beauty, combining historical and modern appearance, to the entire CIS and wider geography, concluded Ilham Aliyev.