15 historical and cultural sites in Armenia granted monument status

24 Dec. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

15 historical and cultural sites have been granted monument status in Armenia. The decision was announced following the results of the meeting of the expert commission of the Ministry of Education and Science of Armenia held on December 24.

In particular, the buildings of the former Nairi cinema, the Institute for Physical Research of the National Academy of Sciences and the Basic School N55 named after A. Chekhov have been granted monument status.

Other sites include the Ambar mill in the Vayots Dzor region, the "Chinese bookstore" in Vanadzor, some cemeteries, a number of khachkars and other sites, all of which have been recognized as monuments of local significance.