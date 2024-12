24 Dec. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

More than 11 million foreign tourists visited Kazakhstan during 2024, local media reported.

Tourism in Kazakhstan has shown significant growth, with the number of travellers reaching a record high. In addition to this, hotel and inn revenues increased by 27%, reflecting the industry's financial progress.

Projects to promote Kazakhstan's tourist destinations both domestically and internationally have also been implemented. This has contributed to strengthening its tourist image abroad.