Tehran and Damascus discuss resumption of their embassies' work

24 Dec. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iranian leadership is discussing with the Syrian side the issue of resuming the work of embassies in Tehran and Damascus, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said.

According to Mohajerani, diplomatic consultations are underway between the two countries, the Tasnim news agency reports.

The diplomat also stressed the importance of preventing the "growth and development of terrorism" in Syria to ensure security of both the country and its neighbours.

The Foreign Ministry employee added that Tehran insists on the need to establish a government in Syria based on the will of the people and the protection of the nation's integrity.