According to a statement distributed by the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry on December 24, the opening of the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan took place in western Georgia.

The Honorary Consulate is located in the city of Ozurgeti.

The opening was attended by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Georgia, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Georgia, the Mayor of Ozurgeti, parliamentarians and representatives of business and socio-political circles.