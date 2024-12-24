Türkiye wants to sign agreement on demarcation of maritime borders with Syria

24 Dec. 22:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye plans to formalize an agreement on the demarcation of maritime borders with Syria, the Turkish Minister of Transport announced on December 24.

Abdulkadir Uraloğlu emphasized that this should happen after a permanent government is formed in Syria.

"Of course an authority must first be established there... It will be on our agenda for sure, but it's hard to say that it's on today's agenda",

the Turkish minister said.

He explained that the demarcation agreement would comply with international law and would help countries determine their powers to explore for oil and hydrocarbons, Reuters reports.