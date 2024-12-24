Patriarch Kirill holds telephone conversation with Ilham Aliyev

24 Dec. 22:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Tuesday, Patriarch of Moscow and All Rus' Kirill had a telephone conversation with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

During the conversation, he congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his birthday. Azerbaijan's President expressed gratitude for the attention shown by the head of the Russian Orthodox Church and congratulations.

Both parties noted the successful development of Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation, and emphasized the contribution of bilateral ties in the humanitarian sphere to it.

During the conversation, the importance of Patriarch Kirill's visits to Azerbaijan in strengthening humanitarian cooperation was also emphasized.

In addition to this, Ilham Aliyev and Patriarch Kirill noted the successful completion of work related to the preservation of religious and spiritual values ​​in Russia and Azerbaijan.