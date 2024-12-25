How many inbound trips made by Russian tourists in 2024?

25 Dec. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The flow of tourists across Russia may reach around 100 mln trips by the end of this year, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) said.

"ATOR members project it at around 88 mln trips by the end of 12M 2024, while considering accommodation in the private sector and apartments the number of domestic travellers may reach around 100 mln," the statement reads.

According to tour operators, among top ten most popular destinations in the reporting period were: