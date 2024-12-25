Russian named 5th among leading world languages

25 Dec. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian language has firmly maintained its fifth place among the world's leading languages in recent years, according to a study conducted by the Pushkin State Russian Language Institute.

"Based on an analysis of language competitiveness across five parameters, we concluded that between 2020 and 2024 - the entire study period - Russian managed to preserve its fifth position in the overall rankings," acting rector of the Pushkin Institute Nikita Gusev said.

He explained that in 2024, experts from the Pushkin State Russian Language Institute compared Russian with 11 leading global languages across political, scientific, and media spheres.

The index evaluates Russian's ranking based on five key parameters:

prevalence (seventh place),

the language's status in international organizations (fourth place, behind English, French, and Spanish),

the number of publications in international scientific databases (fifth place),

the number of periodicals (seventh place),

its usage in the digital environment.

Gusev noted the recent growth in the number of scientific publications in Russian. According to him, the Russian language’s position in the digital environment is promising.