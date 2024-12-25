Pashinyan refuses to attend CIS summit in St. Petersburg

25 Dec. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he will have to skip an informal meeting of leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Russia’s St. Petersburg after his COVID-19 test returned positive.

"On Monday, December 23, my COVID test returned positive. On December 23 and 24 I self-isolated and worked at my place of residence. Another test, made on December 25, was negative, so I resumed my normal official duties," Pashinyan said.

At the same time, his participation in the upcoming meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council of the Eurasian Economic Union on December 26 is unclear.

The Armenian PM said he will make the decision on whether to attend the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting in St. Petersburg by the end of the day.