Baku-Grozny plane crashes in Aktau

25 Dec. 10:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

A passenger plane en route from Baku to Grozny has crashed this morning near Kazakhstan's Aktau.

The Embraer 190 plane belonged to Azerbaijan Airlines.

The plane headed from Azerbaijan's Baku to Russia's Grozny, but crashed 3 kilometers from the airport in the city of Aktau.

A total of 52 firefighters from the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry and 11 pieces of equipment are extinguishing the fire that occurred at the crash site. An operational headquarters has been set up.

There were 67 people on board, including 62 passengers (mostly Russian citizens) and 5 crew members.

According to preliminary information, 12 people have survived the plane crash, including one child. They were taken to hospital.