25 Dec. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian authorities have become unacceptable for Georgia’s so-called friends after they refused to participate in the Ukrainian scenario, Mayor of Tbilisi Kakha Kaladze said.

"After the events in Ukraine began, foreign forces became interested in Georgia. They wanted to use Georgia as a foothold for their interests," Kaladze said.

He stressed that the Georgian Dream government, which refuses to weaken Georgia, has become unacceptable to them.

According to the mayor, Georgia faced unprecedented pressure because of this.