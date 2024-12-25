28 people survive Aktau plane crash

25 Dec. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Twenty-eight people have survived the passenger plane crash near Aktau in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry reported.

"According to preliminary data, 28 survivors, including 2 children, have been taken to hospitals," the ministry reported.

Two girls, born in 2013 and 2008, have been taken to the hospital, they are receiving the necessary medical care.

Earlier today, an Embraer 190 passenger plane en route from Baku to Grozny crashed 3 km from Aktau airport. According to preliminary reports, there were 62 passengers and 5 crew members aboard the plane, nationals of Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.