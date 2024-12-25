CIS Summit in St. Petersburg honors memory of Aktau crash victims

25 Dec. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The CIS summit has begun today in St. Petersburg, with Russian President Vladimir Putin hosting the event.

Putin has offered condolences to the families of those killed in the plane crash near Aktau, expressing hope for the swiftest recovery of those injured.

During the meeting, the Russian leader said the growth of the total gross domestic product of all CIS countries is expected at 4.7% by the end of 2024, which exceed the world average. According to him, the share of national currencies in commercial transactions between CIS member states has exceeded 85%.

Not all leaders of the CIS member states attended the summit as planned. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on social media earlier in the day that he would miss the meeting due to testing positive for COVID-19. His participation in tomorrow's Eurasian Economic Union summit is still under consideration.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev returned to Baku amid the crash of an AZAL plane near Aktau.