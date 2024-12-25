Azerbaijan's neighbors express condolences over Aktau plane crash

25 Dec. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The neighboring countries have expressed condolences to Azerbaijan following the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane operating the Baku-Grozny flight near Aktau.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the country's Foreign Ministry expressed condolences in connection with the crash. The Turkish leader wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

"We express our condolences to both brotherly countries on behalf of our people," Erdogan said.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry sent its condolences to Azerbaijan.

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the crash of Azerbaijan Airlines aircraft, which claimed dozens of lives. We would like to express our sincere condolences and profound sympathy to the government and the people of friendly Azerbaijan," the ministry said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the crash.

"Condolences to the families of the victims of the Baku-Grozny flight. The tragedy that struck people living their daily lives cannot help but cause sorrow," Pashinyan said.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also expressed condolences to the Azerbaijani people.