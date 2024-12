25 Dec. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan has declared December 26 a day of mourning following today's deadly crash of an AZAL plane in Kazakhstan.

The relevant decree was signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani President returned to Baku from the Russia-hosted informal CIS summit in Saint Petersburg after the plane crashed near Aktau.

AZAL Airlines has published a list of survivors. There were 62 passengers on board, at least 29 people survived, including 10 Russian nationals.