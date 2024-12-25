Kazakh Prime Minister reports to Tokayev on plane crash in Aktau

25 Dec. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the government press service, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has reported to the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the work at the plane crash site near Aktau.

Tokayev heard a report on the situation near Aktau. The president was also informed about the work of the Government Commission at the site of the tragedy and the provision of assistance to the victims.

It is reported that more than 400 employees of the fire and rescue service are working at the crash site, 80 units of equipment are involved.

The victims have been hospitalized and provided with medical and psychological assistance. Kazakhstan is coordinating actions with Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin announced at the CIS summit that Russia would send an Emergencies Ministry plane with specialists and equipment to the crash site.