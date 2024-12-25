Pashinyan not to attend Supreme Eurasian Council meeting due to COVID

25 Dec. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan announced another positive test for COVID. The politician will not be able to attend the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Council in St. Petersburg, which will be held on December 26.

"The test for COVID was positive again. I will work with certain restrictions until I recover", Nikol Pashinyan said.

However, there is a possibility that Pashinyan will be able to take part in the event via video link. This suggestion was made by Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov. Pashinyan himself has not yet commented on the possibility of his remote participation.

Earlier it became known that Pashinyan would not take part in the informal CIS summit in St. Petersburg due to his positive COVID-19 test.