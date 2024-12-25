Turkish consulate to open in Syrian Aleppo

25 Dec. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Speaking in the country's parliament today, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Türkiye would open a consulate general in Aleppo soon and reiterated Ankara's support for the new Syrian authorities.

"We have resumed the work of our embassy in Damascus and will soon open our consulate general in Aleppo. We see that the leader of the new Syrian administration has managed the process of power transition very well, and his moderation and constructiveness have been appreciated",

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

The Turkish president assured that Türkiye would provide comprehensive support to Syria, including assistance in energy, education, health, security, trade, to facilitate Syria's recovery, the Turkish news agency Anadolu reports.

He also noted that Türkiye's only goal in this case is to ensure peace, tranquility and stability in the entire region.

However, the Turkish leader noted the authorities' commitment to put an end to the activities of the PKK terrorist organization in the region.