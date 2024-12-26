Azerbaijan's Civil Aviation Authority, AZAL delegates visit Kazakhstan

26 Dec. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A delegation from the State Civil Aviation Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has arrived in Kazakhstan following the recent crash near Aktau, the Kazakh Ministry of Transport press service reported.

"Employees of the Department for the Investigation of Transport Accidents and Incidents are on-site conducting the field phase of the investigation. The delegation from Azerbaijan’s State Civil Aviation Agency and AZAL representatives have arrived," the statement reads.

The investigation is being carried out in close collaboration with Azerbaijani aviation authorities.

Representatives from the aircraft manufacturer, Embraer, and CENIPA [Aeronautical Accidents Investigation and Prevention Center] have also flown to Kazakhstan. The Government Commission, led by Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev.