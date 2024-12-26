Book of condolences to open at Azerbaijani Embassy in Moscow

26 Dec. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A Book of condolences will be established from 16:00 today at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Moscow, the diplomatic mission said.

"In connection with the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger aircraft operating the Baku-Grozny flight on December 25, which resulted in passenger casualties, a book of condolences will be open at the Embassy of Azerbaijan on December 26 from 16:00 to 18:00 and December 27 from 14:00 to 16:00," the statement reads.

It is also noted that condolences can be sent via email.

On December 25, an Embraer aircraft, traveling from Baku to Grozny, crashed near Aktau. There were 67 people on board, including 5 crew members. Of these, 29 people survived, while 38 died.