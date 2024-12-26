Minister of Emergency Situations to monitor cleanup operations off Anapa coast

26 Dec. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Emergency Situations Minister Alexander Kurenkov arrived in the Krasnodar Territory's Anapa to monitor the cleanup of the spill from the two wrecked tankers.

He will chair a meeting of the emergency commission, where the decision will be made.

Federal funds will be allotted for cleaning up the fuel oil spill. The Krasnodar Territory declared an emergency on Tuesday.

Crimea, where fuel oil has been washed ashore since December 21, has a municipal emergency in Kerch and a risk of municipal emergency in the adjoining Leninsky district.