Pashinyan to skip EAEU summit in Russia as well

26 Dec. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who earlier tested positive for the coronavirus, will take part in today’s Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit via video link, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

According to him, the leaders will hold a meeting without their delegations and later, they will be joined by delegation members for an expanded session.

"President Putin’s opening remarks will be opened to the press during the first event, as well as the statement of Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan who will be participating via video link," Peskov said.

The spokesperson stressed that the EAEU’s agenda included numerous issues.

The expanded meeting will take place behind closed doors and after that, the leaders will have a working lunch.