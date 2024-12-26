EAEU sums up year results without Armenia

26 Dec. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is holding a summit at Igora Resort in the Leningrad Region, with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his counterparts from the other EAEU member countries taking part.

The five EAEU leaders, who will be later joined by their delegations at the summit in Saint Petersburg, will discuss efforts to further increase integration within the group. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who earlier tested positive for the coronavirus, will take part in the summit via video link.

Among other issues, the coming meetings will touch upon removing barriers and limitations in domestic markets, and harmonizing financial laws, as well as the common services market liberalization.

Establishing a common gas, oil and oil product market will also be on the agenda.

The leaders will also outline the main areas of the Union’s international activities in 2025, as well as the organization’s budget for the next year.

Around two dozen documents will be signed following the summit, including on granting an observer status to Iran.

Belarus will take over the rotating presidency of the Union on January 1, 2025.