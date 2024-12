26 Dec. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A federal emergency will be declared due to the fuel oil spill from wrecked tankers in the Kerch Strait, Crimea head Sergei Aksyonov said on the Crimea 24 TV channel.

"We talked with all colleagues yesterday. The situation will have the status of a federal emergency as decided by the leader [Russian President Vladimir Putin]," Aksyonov said.

On December 15, the two tankers loaded with fuel oil wrecked in the Kerch Strait. Cleanup operations are underway