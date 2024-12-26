Russia expects economic cooperation with new Syrian authorities

26 Dec. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow is interested in economic partnership with Syria's new administration.

"I hope that we will be able to resume work with the new leaders as soon as the new power structure finally settles down on issues of economic and investment cooperation, where we already have certain achievements of recent years," Lavrov said.

He noted that this process is not easy, it is a transitional period, which is a preparation for the elections.

The FM emphasized that Russia is open to contacts with forces in Damascus.